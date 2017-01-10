Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Auckland: I risultati completi della seconda giornata

10/01/2017 07:00 1 commento
Marcos Baghdatis nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.

NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Joao Sousa POR vs [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Joao Sousa
6
7
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [5]
1
5
Vincitore: J. SOUSA
2. Yen-Hsun Lu TPE vs Karen Khachanov RUS

Yen-Hsun Lu
4
7
7
Karen Khachanov
6
6
6
Vincitore: Y. LU
3. [WC] Marcus Daniell NZL / Marcelo Demoliner BRA vs Guillermo Duran ARG / Joao Sousa POR

Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner
6
6
Guillermo Duran / Joao Sousa
4
4
Vincitori: DANIELL / DEMOLINER
4. Adrian Mannarino FRA vs [8] Marcos Baghdatis CYP (non prima ore: 06:30)

Adrian Mannarino
4
4
Marcos Baghdatis [8]
6
6
Vincitore: M. BAGHDATIS
5. [WC] Artem Sitak NZL vs Jeremy Chardy FRA

Artem Sitak
4
2
Jeremy Chardy
6
6
Vincitore: J. CHARDY
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Ryan Harrison USA vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP

Ryan Harrison
6
6
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
1
2
Vincitore: R. HARRISON
2. Julio Peralta CHI / Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Jonathan Erlich ISR / Scott Lipsky USA

Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos
3
4
Jonathan Erlich / Scott Lipsky
6
6
Vincitori: ERLICH / LIPSKY
3. [4] Marcin Matkowski POL / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Ryan Harrison USA / John Isner USA (non prima ore: 04:30)

Marcin Matkowski / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [4]
7
6
Ryan Harrison / John Isner
6
1
Vincitori: MATKOWSKI / QURESHI
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Facundo Bagnis ARG vs [Q] Brydan Klein GBR

Facundo Bagnis
1
7
6
Brydan Klein
6
6
7
Vincitore: B. KLEIN
2. Malek Jaziri TUN / Stephane Robert FRA vs Santiago Gonzalez MEX / David Marrero ESP

Malek Jaziri / Stephane Robert
6
4
Santiago Gonzalez / David Marrero
7
6
Vincitori: GONZALEZ / MARRERO
3. Facundo Bagnis ARG / Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP / Jiri Vesely CZE

Facundo Bagnis / Diego Schwartzman
6
6
10
Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Jiri Vesely
3
7
7
Vincitori: BAGNIS / SCHWARTZMAN
1 commento

Antonio (Guest) 10-01-2017 13:38

Ma che è successo a Mannarino da un anno a questa parte?

 1
Replica | Quota |

Lascia un commento