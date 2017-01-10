ATP Auckland: I risultati completi della seconda giornata

Marcos Baghdatis nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Joao Sousa vs [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ATP Auckland
Joao Sousa
6
7
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [5]
1
5
Vincitore: J. SOUSA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 7-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Sousa
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-4 → 4-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2-0 → 2-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-0 → 1-1
2. Yen-Hsun Lu vs Karen Khachanov
ATP Auckland
Yen-Hsun Lu
4
7
7
Karen Khachanov
6
6
6
Vincitore: Y. LU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
ace
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
10-9*
6-6 → 7-6
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Lu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Lu
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Khachanov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
df
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Lu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Lu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Lu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Lu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Lu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Khachanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Lu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. Khachanov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Khachanov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [WC] Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner vs Guillermo Duran / Joao Sousa
ATP Auckland
Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner
6
6
Guillermo Duran / Joao Sousa
4
4
Vincitori: DANIELL / DEMOLINER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Daniell / Demoliner
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
G. Duran / Sousa
5-3 → 5-4
M. Daniell / Demoliner
4-3 → 5-3
G. Duran / Sousa
3-3 → 4-3
M. Daniell / Demoliner
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Duran / Sousa
2-2 → 2-3
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Duran / Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Daniell / Demoliner
0-1 → 1-1
G. Duran / Sousa
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Daniell / Demoliner
5-4 → 6-4
G. Duran / Sousa
5-3 → 5-4
M. Daniell / Demoliner
4-3 → 5-3
G. Duran / Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Duran / Sousa
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Daniell / Demoliner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Duran / Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Daniell / Demoliner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
G. Duran / Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. Adrian Mannarino vs [8] Marcos Baghdatis (non prima ore: 06:30)
ATP Auckland
Adrian Mannarino
4
4
Marcos Baghdatis [8]
6
6
Vincitore: M. BAGHDATIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Baghdatis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Baghdatis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Baghdatis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Baghdatis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Baghdatis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Baghdatis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
5. [WC] Artem Sitak vs Jeremy Chardy
ATP Auckland
Artem Sitak
4
2
Jeremy Chardy
6
6
Vincitore: J. CHARDY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Chardy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Sitak
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Chardy
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
A. Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sitak
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Sitak
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Sitak
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Chardy
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Ryan Harrison vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ATP Auckland
Ryan Harrison
6
6
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
1
2
Vincitore: R. HARRISON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Harrison
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
R. Harrison
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos vs Jonathan Erlich / Scott Lipsky
ATP Auckland
Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos
3
4
Jonathan Erlich / Scott Lipsky
6
6
Vincitori: ERLICH / LIPSKY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Erlich / Lipsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Peralta / Zeballos
3-5 → 4-5
J. Erlich / Lipsky
3-4 → 3-5
J. Peralta / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Erlich / Lipsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Peralta / Zeballos
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Erlich / Lipsky
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
J. Peralta / Zeballos
1-1 → 2-1
J. Erlich / Lipsky
1-0 → 1-1
J. Peralta / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Erlich / Lipsky
3-5 → 3-6
J. Peralta / Zeballos
2-5 → 3-5
J. Erlich / Lipsky
2-4 → 2-5
J. Peralta / Zeballos
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. Erlich / Lipsky
2-2 → 2-3
J. Peralta / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Erlich / Lipsky
1-1 → 1-2
J. Peralta / Zeballos
0-1 → 1-1
J. Erlich / Lipsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [4] Marcin Matkowski / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Ryan Harrison / John Isner (non prima ore: 04:30)
ATP Auckland
Marcin Matkowski / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [4]
7
6
Ryan Harrison / John Isner
6
1
Vincitori: MATKOWSKI / QURESHI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
5-1 → 6-1
R. Harrison / Isner
4-1 → 5-1
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
3-1 → 4-1
R. Harrison / Isner
3-0 → 3-1
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
R. Harrison / Isner
1-0 → 2-0
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
R. Harrison / Isner
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
4-5 → 5-5
R. Harrison / Isner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
R. Harrison / Isner
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
2-3 → 3-3
R. Harrison / Isner
2-2 → 2-3
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Harrison / Isner
1-1 → 1-2
M. Matkowski / Qureshi
0-1 → 1-1
R. Harrison / Isner
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Facundo Bagnis vs [Q] Brydan Klein
ATP Auckland
Facundo Bagnis
1
7
6
Brydan Klein
6
6
7
Vincitore: B. KLEIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 6-6
F. Bagnis
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
F. Bagnis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
B. Klein
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
ace
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Bagnis
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
B. Klein
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
B. Klein
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Klein
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
F. Bagnis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-5 → 1-6
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Malek Jaziri / Stephane Robert vs Santiago Gonzalez / David Marrero
ATP Auckland
Malek Jaziri / Stephane Robert
6
4
Santiago Gonzalez / David Marrero
7
6
Vincitori: GONZALEZ / MARRERO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
4-5 → 4-6
M. Jaziri / Robert
3-5 → 4-5
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Jaziri / Robert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Jaziri / Robert
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
M. Jaziri / Robert
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Jaziri / Robert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
ace
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Jaziri / Robert
5-6 → 6-6
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
5-5 → 5-6
M. Jaziri / Robert
5-4 → 5-5
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
5-3 → 5-4
M. Jaziri / Robert
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Jaziri / Robert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
2-2 → 2-3
M. Jaziri / Robert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Jaziri / Robert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Gonzalez / Marrero
0-0 → 0-1
3. Facundo Bagnis / Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Jiri Vesely
ATP Auckland
Facundo Bagnis / Diego Schwartzman
6
6
10
Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Jiri Vesely
3
7
7
Vincitori: BAGNIS / SCHWARTZMAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
3-2
3-3
3-4
ace
4-4
5-4
6-4
7-4
df
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
5-6 → 6-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
5-3 → 5-4
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
3-2 → 4-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas / Vesely
1-0 → 1-1
F. Bagnis / Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
1 commento
Ma che è successo a Mannarino da un anno a questa parte?