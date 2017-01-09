Circuito WTA - Italiane Copertina, WTA

WTA Sydney: Primo Turno. Live Vinci vs Sakkari. Live dettagliato

09/01/2017 01:00 Nessun commento
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.18 del mondo
Questo il risultato con il Live dettagliato di Roberta Vinci impegnata nel primo turno del torneo WTA Premier di Sydney.

AUS WTA Premier Sydney – Hard
1T Sakkari GRE – Vinci ITA (0-0) ore 01:00

WTA Sydney
Maria Sakkari
30
1
Roberta Vinci [9]
30
0
Sakkari GRE – Vinci ITA
Jul 25, 1995 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
21 years Age: 33 years
Greece Greece Country: Italy Italy
96 Current rank: 18
89 (Nov 21, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
378 Total matches: 847
$0 Prize money: $11 374 729
678 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

