WTA Sydney: Primo Turno. Live Vinci vs Sakkari. Live dettagliato
Questo il risultato con il Live dettagliato di Roberta Vinci impegnata nel primo turno del torneo WTA Premier di Sydney.
WTA Premier Sydney – Hard
1T Sakkari – Vinci (0-0) ore 01:00
Sakkari – Vinci
Jul 25, 1995 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
21 years Age: 33 years
Greece Greece Country: Italy Italy
96 Current rank: 18
89 (Nov 21, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
378 Total matches: 847
$0 Prize money: $11 374 729
678 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Roberta Vinci, WTA Sydney, WTA Sydney 2017
