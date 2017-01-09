ATP Auckland: Risultati Live Day 1. Live dettagliato

Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

Risultati dal circuito ATP

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.

NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 1Â° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [7] Steve Johnson USA vs Stephane Robert FRA

ATP Auckland
Steve Johnson [7]
0
4
Stephane Robert
0
4
Doppio fallo n.4 per S. R
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Finn Tearney NZL vs Robin Haase NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Jiri Vesely CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Feliciano Lopez ESP vs [WC] Michael Venus NZL (non prima ore: 06:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Michael Mmoh USA vs [WC] Dustin Brown GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Malek Jaziri TUN vs Diego Schwartzman ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

