ATP Auckland: Risultati Live Day 1. Live dettagliato

Risultati dal circuito ATP
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 1Â° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [7] Steve Johnson vs Stephane Robert
ATP Auckland
Steve Johnson [7]•
0
4
Stephane Robert
0
4
Doppio fallo n.4 per S. R
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Robert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 4-4
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
S. Robert
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Robert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Finn Tearney vs Robin Haase
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Horacio Zeballos vs Jiri Vesely
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Feliciano Lopez vs [WC] Michael Venus (non prima ore: 06:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Q] Michael Mmoh vs [WC] Dustin Brown
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. Malek Jaziri vs Diego Schwartzman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit