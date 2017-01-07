Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Doha: La Finale. Live Murray vs Djokovic. Live dettagliato

07/01/2017 14:47 1 commento

Questo il risultato con il Live dettagliato della finale del torneo ATP 250 di Doha.
In campo Andy Murray e Novak Djokovic.

QAT ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.237.190 – Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [1] Andy Murray GBR vs [2] Novak Djokovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Djokovic SRB – Murray GBR
May 22, 1987 Birthday: May 15, 1987
29 years Age: 29 years
Serbia Serbia Country: Great Britain Great Britain
2 Current rank: 1
1 (Oct 31, 2016) Highest rank: 1 (Jan 02, 2017)
1 070 Total matches: 967
$107 688 878 Prize money: $58 715 019
11 780 Points: 12 410
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

giuliano da viareggio (Guest) 07-01-2017 15:05

Oggi mi tocca tifare per Murray…..sigh…..

