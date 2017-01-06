Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Sydney: Primo Turno Quali Italiani. Live Fabbiano e Vanni. Live dettagliato

06/01/2017 23:30 2 commenti
Luca Vanni classe 1985
Luca Vanni classe 1985

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato di Thomas Fabbiano e Luca Vanni impegnati nelle qualificazioni del torneo ATP 250 di Sydney.

AUS ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $437.380
1TQ Monteiro BRA – Fabbiano ITA (0-0) ore 00:00

ATP Sydney
Thiago Monteiro [4]
0
2
Thomas Fabbiano
15
2
Monteiro BRA – Fabbiano ITA
May 31, 1994 Birthday: May 26, 1989
22 years Age: 27 years
Brazil Brazil Country: Italy Italy
82 Current rank: 124
80 (Oct 24, 2016) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
370 Total matches: 683
$211 269 Prize money: $619 381
674 Points: 484
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


1TQ Elias POR – Vanni ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 01:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vanni ITA – Elias POR
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: Nov 24, 1990
31 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Portugal Portugal
157 Current rank: 81
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 57 (Oct 24, 2016)
679 Total matches: 620
$483 438 Prize money: $780 726
393 Points: 675
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

