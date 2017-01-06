ATP Sydney: Primo Turno Quali Italiani. Live Fabbiano e Vanni. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato di Thomas Fabbiano e Luca Vanni impegnati nelle qualificazioni del torneo ATP 250 di Sydney.
ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $437.380
1TQ Monteiro – Fabbiano (0-0) ore 00:00
Monteiro – Fabbiano
May 31, 1994 Birthday: May 26, 1989
22 years Age: 27 years
Brazil Brazil Country: Italy Italy
82 Current rank: 124
80 (Oct 24, 2016) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
370 Total matches: 683
$211 269 Prize money: $619 381
674 Points: 484
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1TQ Elias – Vanni (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 01:30
Vanni – Elias
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: Nov 24, 1990
31 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Portugal Portugal
157 Current rank: 81
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 57 (Oct 24, 2016)
679 Total matches: 620
$483 438 Prize money: $780 726
393 Points: 675
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
