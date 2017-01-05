Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA Brisbane: Quarti di Finale. Live Vinci vs Karolina Pliskova. Live dettagliato

05/01/2017 07:18 Nessun commento
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.18 del mondo
Questo il risultato con il Live dettagliato di Roberta Vinci impegnati nei quarti di finale del torneo WTA Premier di Brisbane ($1.000.00, hard).

AUS WTA Premier Brisbane – Hard
QF Kar. Pliskova CZE – Vinci ITA (0-2) ore 07:30

WTA Brisbane
Karolina Pliskova [3]
0
1
Roberta Vinci [8]
15
2
Secondo servizio
Kar. Pliskova CZE – Vinci ITA
Mar 21, 1992 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
24 years Age: 33 years
Czech Republic Czech Republic Country: Italy Italy
6 Current rank: 18
5 (Oct 24, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
592 Total matches: 846
$6 932 726 Prize money: $11 374 729
4 600 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

