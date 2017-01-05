WTA Brisbane: Quarti di Finale. Live Vinci vs Karolina Pliskova. Live dettagliato
Questo il risultato con il Live dettagliato di Roberta Vinci impegnati nei quarti di finale del torneo WTA Premier di Brisbane ($1.000.00, hard).
WTA Premier Brisbane – Hard
QF Kar. Pliskova – Vinci (0-2) ore 07:30
Kar. Pliskova – Vinci
Mar 21, 1992 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
24 years Age: 33 years
Czech Republic Czech Republic Country: Italy Italy
6 Current rank: 18
5 (Oct 24, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
592 Total matches: 846
$6 932 726 Prize money: $11 374 729
4 600 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Roberta Vinci, WTA Brisbane, WTA Brisbane 2017
