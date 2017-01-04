WTA Brisbane: Secondo Turno. Live Vinci vs Doi. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati delle giocatrici italiane impegnate nel torneo WTA Premier di Brisbane ($1.000.000, hard).
WTA Premier Brisbane – Hard
2T Doi – Vinci (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 02:00
Doi – Vinci
Apr 29, 1991 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
25 years Age: 33 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
40 Current rank: 18
30 (Oct 17, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
485 Total matches: 845
$1 839 792 Prize money: $11 374 729
1 245 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Roberta Vinci, WTA Brisbane, WTA Brisbane 2017
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit