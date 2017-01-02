WTA Shenzhen: Primo Turno. Live Giorgi vs Bacsinszky. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo WTA International di Shenzhen.
WTA International Shenzhen – Hard
1T Bacsinszky – Giorgi (1-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00
Giorgi – Bacsinszky
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Jun 08, 1989
25 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Switzerland Switzerland
82 Current rank: 15
30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 9 (May 23, 2016)
406 Total matches: 598
$2 050 638 Prize money: $5 065 020
769 Points: 2 347
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
