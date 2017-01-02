WTA Brisbane: Primo Turno. Live Vinci vs Tsurenko. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati delle giocatrici italiane impegnate nel torneo WTA Premier di Brisbane ($1.000.000, hard).
WTA Premier Brisbane – Hard
1T Tsurenko – Vinci (0-2) ore 02:00
Tsurenko – Vinci
May 30, 1989 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
27 years Age: 33 years
Ukraine Ukraine Country: Italy Italy
57 Current rank: 18
33 (Jan 11, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
500 Total matches: 844
$1 996 585 Prize money: $11 374 729
1 003 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Roberta Vinci, WTA Brisbane, WTA Brisbane 2017
